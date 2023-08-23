Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo line trains stopped between Gisborne and Melbourne due to fault

Updated August 24 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:58am
Bendigo line trains are not operating between Southern Cross Station and Gisborne. File picture
UPDATED, 11am: Trains have resumed service on the Bendigo line between Southern Cross Station and Gisborne, following an equipment fault at Clarkefield, the Department of Transport and Planning confirmed.

