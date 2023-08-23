UPDATED, 11am: Trains have resumed service on the Bendigo line between Southern Cross Station and Gisborne, following an equipment fault at Clarkefield, the Department of Transport and Planning confirmed.
The department thanked passengers for their patience as crews worked to rectify the issue.
EARLIER: Trains have been suspended on the Bendigo line between Southern Cross Stations and Gisborne, due to a level crossing fault at Clarkefield.
Coaches are replacing trains between Sunbury and Gisborne, and passengers can board a connecting train on the Sunbury Line between Southern Cross Station and Sunbury.
Trains are operating between Gisborne, Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill and crews are working to rectify the issue.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Planning said V/Line was investigating the fault along the Bendigo Line to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.
Traffic management authorities were direction traffics at the Settlement Road level cross at Clarkefield.
Passengers were urged to listen for announcements and to allow extra time for their journey.
Traffic conditions and network status are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au and ptv.vic.gov.au.
