The Victorian Ombudsman wants to hear from people in Bendigo about any grievances they may have with state and local government.
On Wednesday, August 23, Deborah Glass visited community legal centre Arc Justice to discuss how people in regional areas can access the Ombudsman's services.
"The people who need the Ombudsman services the most are usually the least likely to ask for them," Ms Glass said.
"If I want to do real outreach with the people who need the services in my office, the only practical way I can do that is through organisations such as Arc Justice, who themselves are providing services directly to the public."
Earlier this month the Ombudsman released a casebook on misconduct in public organisations, shedding some light on investigations into the public sector.
"We see time and time again, the same old themes, emerging conflicts of interest not being properly managed, procurement policies not being properly followed," Ms Glass said.
According to the report, in 2021-22 the Ombudsman received 92 allegations of conflict of interest, favoritism or discrimination, 27 allegations about the misuse of public information or materials and 55 allegations about the misuse of authority, position or power.
Ms Glass, who was appointed to the 10-year term of the Ombudsman in 2014, said she people were "more likely to blow the whistle" today.
"There is more confidence in the integrity regime, so people are more likely to say, I've seen something go on in my organisation that doesn't seem right to me and I'm going to make a complaint about it," she said.
The Ombudsman urged people to get in touch if they had complaints about the public sector, such as local government matters, public housing complaints, kinship care matters, or complex fines issues.
"There are lots of ways in which we can help clients of organisations such as Arc Justice," she said. "It helps them, and I very much hope it helps the public."
