Victoria Ombudsman urges Bendigo to report public sector misconduct

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:22am, first published 6:00am
Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass visited Bendigo on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe
The Victorian Ombudsman wants to hear from people in Bendigo about any grievances they may have with state and local government.

