Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Brittle named a Local Business Hero by Australia Post

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta Donaldson with the new-look Bendigo Brittle packs. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Greta Donaldson with the new-look Bendigo Brittle packs. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

One company's passion for showcasing the region's best produce in a sweet coating has paid off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.