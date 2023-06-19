One company's passion for showcasing the region's best produce in a sweet coating has paid off.
Australia Post has gone nuts for one of Bendigo's sweet treats after it named Bendigo Brittle one of its local business heroes.
The company's initiative aims to recognise, support and celebrate small businesses and the contributions they make to their communities.
From 5000 national applicants, Bendigo Brittle was one of 100 winners chosen from across the country for doing just that.
"I'm a strong believer that every dollar spent needs to stay in local communities," founder and confectioner Greta Donaldson said.
"We like to make sure every nut, the chili we use all come from our regions.
"Sometimes it's more expensive, but it makes our product the best it can be."
Through the Local Business Heroes program, small businesses go in the running to win ways to promote their business, streamline and save on sending packages, stay connected with their customers and take their business to the next level.
Ms Donaldson said being able to save a bit of money when shipping products or having access to getter technology when selling at markets would make a big difference.
"It's really big for little businesses," she said.
"The win is just what we need this time of year when everything goes a little quiet and there is talk of a recession."
Ms Donaldson said it was good to collaborate with other local professionals even in the submission process for the award.
"We had Henry Sheahan from Hebron Films come in to help us with our video that would become a part of our entry," she said.
"It was great to get a local in to show what we do and it's not just my win, Henry has something he can show off his talents in now too.
"We also had the support from the team at the Golden Square Post Office who encouraged us to go for this award."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
