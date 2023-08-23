Bendigo East Swimming Pool is facing imminent closure, with City of Greater Bendigo councillors to vote on an aquatic facilities strategy on Monday night.
A report to be tabled to councillors recommends the closure of the popular pool, located next to the Bendigo East Bowling Club.
The report also recommends replacing White Hills Pool with a regional level splash park.
Under the plans, the Brennan Park Swimming Pool, 500 metres from La Trobe University, would get upgrades, including the installation of solar heating, building improvements and splash and learn to swim areas.
The strategy would take place over the next 10 years and outlines the management of the City of Greater Bendigo's 12 public swimming pools and one splash park.
According to the draft strategy, Greater Bendigo has a high number of older aquatic facilities when compared to other local government areas, with the majority located in urban Bendigo.
Five outdoor swimming pools are located within a 5km radius of the Bendigo city centre.
The council officers said the current number of pools "is not sustainable, financially, environmentally and does not meet community needs and expectations".
Council officers said the city's pools were at risk of being under-utilised, breakdowns were "likely" and the subsidy to keep these assets would be "unachievable" due to rate capping.
"The council needs to navigate a host of trends including rising numbers of home pools, demand for year-round swimming venues, enthusiasm for splash parks, among other challenges," officers said.
According to the city, a single aquatic centre located in an urban area should service a population of 10,000 to 40,000 residents, on average.
Bendigo has one pool for less than 10,000 people.
People want venues with a mix of facilities, not just pools, the officers told councillors.
Pools like Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra indoor facility have proven there is demand for newer facilities combined with gyms, community programs and allied health services, they said.
The council has been working on plans for Eaglehawk's Peter Krenz Leisure Centre, which would have a gym, community activity rooms, cafe, public toilets and new library.
Attempts to close pools have triggered backlashes in the past.
Community campaigners stopped the council shutting Golden Square Pool a decade ago despite workers starting to drain the pool ahead of its closure.
The council later relented and allowed volunteers to run the facility. They recently celebrated their 10th season in charge.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
