Gastronomy award - Brougham Arms. Dinner is done after a break from the awards. Fittingly, first up after the break is the gastronomy award. The Brougham Arms Hotel has taken out the category. The business's Scott Macumber has paid tribute to his parents, saying he and brother Luke Macumber are following in their footsteps. "Its a tough gig there but we pride ourselves on providing the best customer service and food that se can remember," he has told the audience.