'Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live coverage of the 2023 Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards. We'll be updating with the latest events, including the winners, and provide rolling commentary on what's happening inside Red Energy Stadium.
9.43pm And that's it for this year's Be.Bendigo awards. Thanks for joining us. Check out the Bendigo Advertiser site for pictures and more coverage of the night and the latest in breaking news.
9.20pm. We're down to the pointy end of the night. The business of the year. There are a number of speeches taking place highlighting the work of businesses to keep the region strong and thriving amid a cost of living crises, pandemic and a war in Europe. "Keep fighting the good fight."
And the winner is .... RMG. They are making their way to the front of the room. It's OMG for RMG.
9pm
Regional Women's Business Award - Cassandra Lewis - the general manager at DJAARA is a proud Dja Dja Wurrung and Wamba Wamba woman dedicated to improving outcomes for her people.
Not-For-Profit - Flash Farm. Animal assisted therapy group Flash Farm has taken out the not-for-profit category. The group used cognitive behavioral and strength based approaches to improve social, emotional and cognitive abilities.
Young and Professional - Cassidy McLean. Cassidy could not be here tonight as she is on her way to the WNBL National championships with the Bendigo Braves. She is the director of Sporting Chance Collective, which helps elite female athletes address gender pay gaps through business.
Trade and Construction - Eascom Electrical. Perhaps the largest group to take the stage and accept an award tonight. Founder James Eason has thanked his staff and clients, who helped the company get through those tough times we have all experienced over the past four years.
Manufacturing - JL King & Co. This company has what is being billed as a fantastic new facility that is opening soon. Staff are being thanked: "We are shaping the manufacturing future together and putting Bendigo on the map".
Volunteer of the Year - Mitchell Graham - He is an Eaglehawk citizen of the year, Greater Bendigo young citizen of the year and, aged in his early 20s, has now been recognised at the Business Excellence Awards for his leadership at Empowering Eaglehawk.
8.15pm
Small and Succeeding - Bendigo Brittle. Boss Greta Donaldson says the win is "quite huge for a small team". She started Bendigo Brittle as side hustle 2016 as a hobby and to spend time with niece and sister. Ms Donaldson has thanked the first stockists who got behind her company, which are still with Bendigo Brittle today.
Community Minded - Goldfields LLEN (Passions and Pathways Program) Looking for a good organisation to sponsor? This team would love to speak to you about how you can help young people think about their future. the group connects young people with what could be their future careers.
Social Procurement - Coliban Water
Health and Care - 3D Physiotherapy Business owner Julie Sheahan has thanked her team. "I'm so proud of these guys they work so hard to help the people of Bendigo," she said.
7.50pm
Gastronomy award - Brougham Arms. Dinner is done after a break from the awards. Fittingly, first up after the break is the gastronomy award. The Brougham Arms Hotel has taken out the category. The business's Scott Macumber has paid tribute to his parents, saying he and brother Luke Macumber are following in their footsteps. "Its a tough gig there but we pride ourselves on providing the best customer service and food that se can remember," he has told the audience.
Technology and digital - Digital Resilience. Digital Resilience has taken out the technology and digital category.
Creative Industries - Blunt Agency. Brand firm Blunt Agency's Brent Nolan has thanked his small team. "It's a testament. Our success is based on them," he said.
Customer Focussed - Janelle Stevens Property. Our editor and fearless leader Juanita Greville has announced Janelle Stevens Property as the winner of this category. Ms Stevens' team impressed the judges with the time they gave their clients. "It's a total shock, I can't believe we are here," she said.
6.15pm There are 54 finalists across the groups. The first group of award winners are:
Emerging and Energised Award - Jess Keeli Creative. An emotional Jess Keli thanks the sponsors and congratulates everybody here. She also thanks the support network around her.
Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Award - Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services. The team from the service arrives on stage to collect the award. This award recognises the hard work the board, the CEO and the team have made in making the service inclusive. The acceptance speech highlights their a safe and inclusive workplace.
Events and Tourism Award - Bendigo Heritage Attractions. "We get to showcase stuff that is really important to Bendigo. Been lots of challenges over the past few years, including COVID, and we've come out really well." James Reade.
National Global Footprint Award - Safescape. Ten members of the team take the stage. The night is a platform to celebrate achievements and success. They give back to the community who supports them, with every employer, past and present, part of the success of the business in the mining sector. "We'll continue to put Bendigo on the map wherever we are".
Professional Services Firm
- Large - RMG - Tim Dunlop leads the team on stage. The firm's story started about 10 years ago and at that time there was a reliance on overseas firms, who didn't really care about local knowledge. The business employed local, built up contacts and training in the area. Smarter, safer, stronger make communities better to live in. Now have four offices with a range of services. You'll see RMG everywhere.
- Small - MyVet Strathfieldsaye. And a big cheer goes up. Big team on the stage. "No guts, no glory, no legend, no story" and just being in business takes guts.
6.00pm:
The room is filling and we've got some pictures of the early arrivals. Check them out
5.30pm: And it's red carpet time. The room is bathed in blue light - which is making photos of people a bit Smurf like - the tracks are pumping out. Set to be a great night.
Award nominees and guests are dressed to the nines as they take to their tables, with plenty of opportunities for photographs and networking.
We have 20 categories of awards tonight, ranging from manufacturing, creative industries, young and professional, women in business and the coveted business of the year.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.