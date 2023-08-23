A Bendigo man who got a child pregnant during "repetitive, persistent and prolonged" abuse has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of four years and six months.
Michael Sukit Llewelyn, 36, had already served 460 days when he was sentenced in the County Court sitting in Bendigo on August 23.
Chief Judge Peter Kidd said if Llewelyn had not pleaded guilty to the multiple charges of producing child abuse material and of penetrating a child under 16 he would have faced nine years with seven years non-parole.
Chief Judge Kidd said the "law is clear" and an adult cannot engage in sexual activity of any kind with a child. He said "apparent consent" is in no way a mitigatory factor.
The court heard Llewelyn's offending had "life-altering consequences" with the victim ultimately giving birth and now raising a son.
He also created child abuse material in the form of videos.
Chief Judge Kidd said a victim impact statement previously read to the court by the victim's mother was "extremely moving".
He said it demonstrated the "life-changing" impact of Llewelyn's crimes as her daughter faces the "challenges of motherhood at such a young age".
Chief Judge Kidd told Llewelyn his crimes were "yours and yours alone".
The court heard Llewelyn had been adopted from Thailand at age two and had a largely loving and stable upbringing.
The court heard he completed year 12 before beginning an electrical apprenticeship.
He is now disqualified from working as an electrician.
The court heard Llewelyn had 13 prior convictions for drug offences, 14 convictions for bail offences, four contraventions of a community corrections order alongside dishonesty and violence offences.
The court heard he lacked empathy for others, lacked "consequential thinking" and was emotionally immature.
Chief Judge Kidd said both his previous offending and that before the court demonstrated that Llewelyn had not adequately separated the role of adult and child.
He had previously fronted court for providing drugs to a child and also for recruiting a child to carry out a criminal act.
