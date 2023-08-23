Bendigo Advertiser
Serious Bendigo sex offender jailed as victim raises baby | Court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 5:00am
Michael Llewelyn sentenced to non-parole period of four years and six months for abuse of child who became pregnant as a result. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Michael Llewelyn sentenced to non-parole period of four years and six months for abuse of child who became pregnant as a result. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Bendigo man who got a child pregnant during "repetitive, persistent and prolonged" abuse has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of four years and six months.

