Did you know one of Australia's top trade apprentices is right here in Bendigo?
Tahlia Andrews was recently crowned with a gold medal at the Worldskills Australia championships in Melbourne on August 20.
The Flower Spot worker was recognised as the best apprentice in her field of floristry after dazzling in eight events including wedding arrangements, surprise arrangements, bridal arrangement and even a cat walk arrangement.
Ms Andrews said the feeling of winning was amazing after first being introduced to the competition by the school she was doing her training at to become a qualified florist.
"It was over three days. To get into it I did my apprenticeship here at the Flower Spot and I went to school every Wednesday at Marjorie Milner College in Melbourne," she said.
"They put me into a regional competition which I won and then that is when I went off to the national competition."
Ms Andrews said the events were timed events and included her going up against multiple other apprentice florists from around Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
She said the competition tested her time management ability, understanding of design principles and creativity.
Not content with simply being a regional and national champion in her field, she has now set her sights on the rest of the world in 2024.
"There is an international competition in France next September which I'll be going to," she said.
Ms Andrews thanked all those who have helped her on her way to her gold medal.
