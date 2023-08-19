Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Secret Commonwealth Games report shows Bendigo venues missed out

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 19 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bendigo tennis complex could have hosted Commonwealth Games sports if plans revealed in a newly published business case had gone ahead. Picture by Noni Hyett
A Bendigo tennis complex could have hosted Commonwealth Games sports if plans revealed in a newly published business case had gone ahead. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Queen Elizabeth Oval missed out on sporting upgrades despite featuring in a classified Commonwealth Games dossier considered at the highest levels of state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.