49 Barkly Street, Bendigo | An inviting home with cosy spaces

By House of the Week
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:42pm, first published August 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Timeless, inner-city beauty on Barkly Street in $1.7m range
  • 49 Barkly Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.6 million - $1.7 million
  • Agency: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • Agent: Amy Sim 0427 703 661
  • Inspect: By appointment

This immaculate, inner-city beauty is superbly located within walking distance to sporting venues, public transport, schools, shopping, gallery, theatres and Bendigo's CBD. Settled behind lush front gardens, the period home boasts comfort and privacy, while also being the epitome of convenience and urban lifestyle living.

