Timeless, inner-city beauty on Barkly Street in $1.7m range

This immaculate, inner-city beauty is superbly located within walking distance to sporting venues, public transport, schools, shopping, gallery, theatres and Bendigo's CBD. Settled behind lush front gardens, the period home boasts comfort and privacy, while also being the epitome of convenience and urban lifestyle living.
"A property of this calibre that has been so lovingly and carefully restored and maintained to preserve the beautiful original, heritage features of the home, is a rare find in the Bendigo market," says selling agent, Amy Sim. "Matched with the sensational location, beautiful garden surroundings and proximity to the CBD, it's an opportunity you can't overlook."
Positioned within the state-of-the-art hospital precinct, the house was originally built in the 1900s and has since been lovingly restored, with heritage features remaining at every turn.
A grand entry foyer sets the tone, including high panelled timber ceilings and intricate fretwork. An inviting lounge boasts a wood-burning fireplace and warm finishes, while the formal sitting room delights with an original timber library wall and gas log fireplace.
The front main bedroom is impeccably finished, with French doors that open to the verandah, allowing you to bask in the peaceful ambiance and views of the private garden.
Three further generously proportioned bedrooms are serviced by a central, renovated bathroom, exuding comfort and charm.
At the rear of the home lies a large open-plan kitchen and dining room, flooded with natural light and tastefully renovated to a high standard.
Quality appliances and contemporary timber cabinetry blend seamlessly with traditional details, creating a delightful space to prepare meals and gather with loved ones. A convenient laundry, shower, and toilet complete the setup.
An expansive, tiered timber deck is at the rear, providing an excellent entertaining space with a built-in spa and an open fuel-burning fireplace. In addition, there is varied fruit tree planting, a lawn area and established olive tree hedging down one side of the home.
There's off-street parking in a double garage with rear Rosalind Lane access, as well as character-filled, two-storey original brick stables from the 1870s. Lovingly restored with power, plumbing, and split-system heating and cooling connected, these stables are an excellent opportunity for additional accommodation or a home studio. The original stables also house a home workshop.
This exclusive property is a rare blend of captivating history and modern living, creating an unparalleled living experience. Embrace the timeless elegance and charming warmth of this exceptional residence.
