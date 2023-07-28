Bendigo's showgrounds could miss out on security upgrades because of the Commonwealth Games cancellation, the state opposition has warned.
It is among the potential losses emerging 10 days after the Andrews government ditched the 2026 Games in host cities Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Morwell and Shepparton.
Bendigo's showgrounds were likely in line for extensive fencing and other security upgrades before the cancellation, Shadow Commonwealth Games spokesperson David Southwick said during a visit on Friday.
He has urged the government to detail how much security upgrades there and at other Games venues would have cost, how much would have been permanent and whether those parts of the upgrades will now go ahead.
"All of the numbers have been very vague and that's the issue right across the board," Mr Southwick said.
Many people in communities and sports affected by the Games cancellation do not have information on what they might get, he said.
The Liberal Party member said it was time for the Labor government to detail exactly what Bendigo would now get.
"There are a lot of projects that they would have done, and would have been more of a priority to the regions, if they had held the Games," Mr Southwick said.
The showgrounds was one of three Bendigo venues slated to host sporting events.
It was in line for a table tennis venue that would be converted for other uses post-Games, as well as a temporary velodrome.
The Bendigo Bowls Club in Barnard Street would have hosted the bowls competition while the nearby Tom Floods Sports Centre could have become a temporary outdoor basketball venue.
The Bendigo Stadium would have hosted netball and squash.
A state government spokesperson said there was a "comprehensive $2 billion plan for the regions, including $550 million to fund permanent sports venues".
"For Bendigo, this means the Bendigo Showgrounds will receive an additional exhibition shed, we will upgrade to the greens and clubhouse at Bendigo Bowls Club, and the existing facilities at Bendigo Stadium will be upgraded with additional sports courts," they said.
Mr Southwick hoped the government's eventual plans for the showgrounds, and other sites that will now miss out on the Games, would get quality permanent facilities.
"There's certainly some expectations out of all of this. We don't want tin sheds and the basics, just to try and placate people," he said.
"But at the same time, [deputy premier] Jacinta Allan can't run around and waste money.
"The fundamental thing for us is that promises should be delivered, and delivered within a timeframe."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.