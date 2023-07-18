Shocked, disappointed and waiting for answers.
Bendigo Stadium Limited chief executive officer Dennis Bice was stunned to hear the state government's announcement that the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria had been scrapped.
Bendigo's Red Energy Arena had been selected to host the netball - arguably the most popular team event at the Games.
"It's come as a big shock to everyone,'' Mr Bice said.
"We were really excited about hosting the netball. We have a venue that can handle an event of that magnitude without a lot being done to it.
"It's disappointing. We knew there were going to be some challenges along the way, but we didn't pick the Games being cancelled."
While the Commonwealth Games won't be in Bendigo, the state government said promised upgrades to sporting venues would go ahead.
Four new courts have been pledged for Red Energy Arena.
"We haven't had anything confirmed in writing at this stage in time, so it's hard to know exactly what is going to happen,'' Mr Bice said.
"Additional courts would be a bonus for the venue. It's our understanding it would really be two additional courts.
"It was our understanding that courts nine and 10 in the old building would be taken down and four new courts built, but there's a lot of uncertainty at our end.
"I'm waiting to see something in writing. Over the last two months we've had very little contact and that's been a challenge.
"Looking back now I realise why the decision making and information sharing process had been held up. They obviously had other things they were working through."
The Commonwealth Games would have provided a financial boon to BSL.
"We were in the process of discussing what would happen to the venue in the lead-up to the Games and for the 12 days of the Games itself,'' Mr Bice said.
"There was probably a two-month period where the Commonwealth Games committee would have taken control of the venue.
"It was too early to know exactly what the impact of hosting the Games would have been on the stadium (financially)."
Bice said BSL will continue to focus on attracting high-quality events.
He said about 10,000 people walk through the doors at Red Energy Arena each week to utilise sporting, hospitality and gaming facilities.
"We have a lot of events coming up and we're positioning ourselves for some major sporting events,'' he said.
"With the growth in community sport - not just basketball, but volleyball and netball as well - we are using all our courts already and are currently using some outside courts to make sure we can cater for everyone.
"Two extra courts will be a bonus in that regard."
