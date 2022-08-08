Shooting Australia targets Bendigo as 2026 Commonwealth Games host

BENDIGO could host a fifth sport at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Lawn bowls, netball, squash and weightlifting have already been allocated to Bendigo and the city is Shooting Australia's preferred host should its bid for the sport to be added to the Commonwealth Games is successful.
Shooting Australia chief executive officer Adam Sachs met with local government officials and shooting club representatives in Bendigo last week.
He visited the Wellsford Rifle Range, host of the full-bore rifle competition at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, and the Exhibition and Event Centre at the Bendigo Showgrounds, the proposed venue for air rifle and air pistol in 2026.
"We have been overwhelmed by the strong interest and support that shooting's proposal for inclusion in 2026 has received from our sport's international federations, national and state shooting organisations, local clubs and the City of Greater Bendigo," Sachs said.
Director of Commonwealth Games for the City of Greater Bendigo, Andrew Cooney, met with Sachs.
"Shooting has a proud tradition of involvement in the Games and a strong presence of participation across our region,'' Cooney said.
"We have a number of suitable facilities that regularly host high standard competitions and would be ideal for Games athletes, spectators and officials. We are aware of Shooting Australia's Shoot for the Games 2026 campaign and would welcome the opportunity to host the sport."
Shooting Australia said its proposal aligns with both the Commonwealth Games Federation and Victorian Government's assessment criteria for a 'Phase 2' intake of additional sports and provides opportunities for each of shooting's traditional Commonwealth Games disciplines to be contested, albeit with reduced numbers of athletes and events compared with previous Games.
"We are aiming for equal medal opportunities for male and female athletes and in a Games first for any sport, we are proposing that in some disciplines, para-shooting athletes will shoot alongside their able-bodied teammates for the same medals in a fully-integrated team event," Sachs said.
Shooting Australia's proposal includes having shotgun events conducted at the Victorian State Range in Echuca.
The International Shooting Sport Federation will submit its expression of interest to the CGF by August 19.
The CGF and Victorian Government are due to confirm which 'Phase 2' sports will be added to the competition program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games by October.
