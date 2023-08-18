Bendigo Advertiser
Brothers face Bendigo court over Shamrock Hotel racist attack

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:30am
Two brothers have faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court over a racist attack on two Shamrock Hotel staff members, and a member of the public. File picture
Two brothers have faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court over a racist attack on two Shamrock Hotel staff members, and a member of the public.

Two brothers with intellectual disabilities who racially attacked Bendigo hospitality workers have been told that "disability is not a get out of jail card".

