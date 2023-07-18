Australia's premier lawn bowler Aaron "Disco" Wilson trying to create history by winning a third-straight Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medal on his home green at Bendigo Bowls Club.
From a pure sporting point of view, Wilson's quest for history had the potential to be one of the major highlights of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.
In the blink of an eye, that opportunity was quashed when Victoria Premier Dan Andrews announced on Tuesday that the Games would not go ahead because of expanding costs.
"There was a real buzz around the Bendigo bowls community - not just our club - that the Commonwealth Games bowls event was coming to Bendigo,'' Bendigo Bowls Club director Geoff Briggs said.
"The big talking point was what if Aaron Wilson had the chance to go for his third Commonwealth Games gold medal at his home club?
"It's disappointing that won't happen now."
Not long after the announcement that the Games would be cancelled, Briggs was part of a meeting with Deputy Premier and Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jainta Allan.
Briggs said the silver lining to the Games' announcement was that Bendigo Bowls Club would still receive upgrades pledged by the state government.
"In all of the releases that have been made official, we've been named as one of the three places in Bendigo that will still be honoured with the redevelopment commitments that were made,'' Briggs said.
"That was reinforced by Jacinta Allan in our conversation this morning. We might be in a position where we have more options to request what we'd prefer rather than what we would have been left with once the Games were done and gone.
"The thing that needs to be locked in now is the timeline, which may or may not have the same urgency had the Games gone ahead.
"In the long term we're not going to be worse off, other than missing out on the wonderful spectacle that the Games would have provided."
