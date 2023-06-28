BENDIGO'S home of elite basketball may not host the sport during the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Bendigo Advertiser has learnt.
The honour might instead go to an outdoor velodrome.
Games organisers could stage three-on-three basketball and its wheelchair alternative at the Tom Flood Sports Centre instead of the Red Energy Arena, it can be revealed.
Organisers are weighing up whether Tom Flood's might give the sort of atmosphere seen at Birmingham's outdoor venue last year, with its intimate spectator experience close to the action, live DJs and a festival gathering space.
Tom Flood's is close to Rosalind Park and the art gallery, which have already been earmarked as a Games-long culture hub to charm tourists and locals.
The sports centre is also next to Bendigo Bowls Club, which is locked in for the Games' lawn bowls and para bowls competitions.
Red Energy Arena will not be snubbed, the Advertiser understands.
It will still hold the blockbuster netball competition in which Australia will defend its Birmingham gold medal.
The venue is a premier sporting space and the Advertiser understands there are no doubts about its size or capacity to generate atmosphere.
The question mark over basketball is linked with its location away from the city centre festival site, and some logistical challenges of moving hundreds of thousands of spectators around multiple Bendigo venues.
The host city is already locked in to host sports across multiple sites to handle hundreds of thousands of spectators over two weeks.
The Bendigo showgrounds will host indoor cycling in a temporary velodrome and is widely expected to put on the table tennis and para table tennis tournaments.
Games organisers are yet to lock in an exact venue for squash. Whatever site is chosen will likely need 4000 seats, with six match courts and a show court, the Advertiser understands.
The table tennis facility could need to fit 2000 spectators.
It is unclear what might be needed for 3X3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.
Birmingham Games organisers built a temporary 2500-seat stadium when it staged both versions of the sport.
They chose a huge inner city concrete expanse that had once housed wholesale markets.
The basketball venue only covered a small section of the site, leaving the rest for a festival-like gathering space and a 4000-seat temporary beach volleyball space.
Pairing basketball and bowls on the same land might attract markedly different crowds. The Advertiser is yet to confirm that might shape deliberations over Tom Flood's.
This masthead does understand Bendigo's lawn bowls venue may need to host 3000 spectators at a time.
It is not yet clear what that might mean for the 16 idle tennis courts next to the Bendigo Bowls Club, which some have speculated could also play a role during the Games.
It is also not clear how closed-door discussions have evolved on plans for the area once the Games end.
A slew of City of Greater Bendigo plans for that block were thrown up in the air once the first round of Games venues were announced.
Before that, the council had been thinking of turning the tennis courts into public parkland and toying with ideas for Tom Flood's car park.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.