Ten years ago Tim Dunlop looked at engineering and thought it needed to be an industry with a better, "more sustainable, ethical outlook" that looked after the community.
The result was Bendigo-born RMG, which on August 17 took out the top award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards.
The RMG team of project managers, engineers, surveyors and planners took to the stage twice on the night - they also won the Professional Services Firm (large) category.
Mr Dunlop, founder and chief executive, said left the top award win left them "over the moon" - with 600 nominees and 50 finalists he wasn't expecting to hear his business read out.
"When it was announced, we were over the moon," he said.
"[It's] just really good to see the recognition of 10 years hard work come together.
"Ten years ago we started in Bendigo just as two people with an idea to deliver project and engineering services differently with a more sustainable, ethical outlook, focusing on improving our communities.
"What that means was working to connect with universities locally to upskill local people and to have that local knowledge implemented into the projects, but at a world-expertise level."
The business has grown to have offices in Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne and has 45 employees.
Projects have included Bendigo's Discovery Centre of Science and Technology's new planetarium and road barriers and flood recovery across the state.
Mr Dunlop said he was proud of how the business has managed the redevelopment of the $24.8 million Mercy Junortoun Sports Precinct project at Catherine McAuley College Coolock Campus.
"We're really proud of that because it brings together multiple stakeholders, being the City of Greater Bendigo, Catherine McCauley College, and Sports Recreation Victoria, to fund a fantastic sporting facility that will be used for both the school but also the public," he said.
"That leaves a huge legacy for the community as a really good example of what RMG is about."
