Has our photographer snapped a picture of you at the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards?
Darren Howe has been out and about at the awards.
The sell-out event kicked off with a red-carpet display of fashion before the first of the awards was announced.
"Everybody was keen to come out," chair of the organising committee Eve Richens said at the start of the night.
Kath Bolitho told early arrivals that everybody had a chance to have a glass of champagne and celebrate.
The dress code for the evening was formal, but "classy work" was also on show. Sparkles, sequins and colour were on display, with some spectacular evening outfits sitting side by side with suits and fashion-forward looks. There were pops of pink throughout the room which tapped into the latest "Barbie" trends.
Early arrivals gathered in the venue's bar to kick start the night as groups streamed in.
The Inglis St venue had been transformed with atmospheric lighting and music in preparation for an awards after-party.
The excellence awards have been running since 1994. Down the years, the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has been a gala event that brings the business community together and marks the contributions it has made to the city.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
