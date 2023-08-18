Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Jack Taylor pleaded guilty to theft after being told 'false info'

BL
By Ben Loughran
August 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Taylor was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle at the Bendigo Magistrates Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Jack Taylor was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle at the Bendigo Magistrates Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A man who naively believed a car he stole was a legitimate vehicle for him to take has been fined $900 in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.