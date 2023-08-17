AFLCV confirms no changes to competition structure for 2024

THE AFL Central Victoria commission has confirmed its proposal for a new league to be introduced into the region as early as next year won't be going ahead for 2024.
AFLCV issued a media release on Thursday afternoon confirming "there will not be any changes to the senior football/netball competitions for the 2024 season".
AFLCV earlier this month sent a memo to all clubs in the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues seeking feedback on the concept of a new senior football-netball competition in the region.
The memo followed a meeting where the AFLCV commission invited all 28 clubs from the three leagues to La Trobe University to discuss the region's future structure.
The new competition was "being considered to support clubs who feel that the league they are currently competing in is not aligned to their short and long-term goals".
The memo proposed two potential models for a new competition.
The first was a new stand-alone competition that could be played, for example, under the banner of the Central Victorian Football League.
The second model suggested could be a division two of the Bendigo Football Netball League with a promotion and relegation system.
Thursday's media release followed a meeting between the AFLCV commission and officials from Kyneton, Castlemaine, Maryborough, Maiden Gully YCW and Marong on Tuesday night to gain an understanding of the level of interest in participating in a new football-netball competition in the region.
"Earlier this week AFL Central Vic commission members met with executive members from a number of our clubs. The purpose of the meeting was to consider the future of senior football and netball in the Greater Bendigo region," the statement read.
"Consistent with a meeting held on the same topic on 30th July, and subsequent discussions, the session was well attended with club representatives engaged and offering valuable feedback and ideas.
"The meeting provided further evidence to the commission that there is desire and support for change to the current structure of competitions.
"However, there was unanimous agreement that any change needs to be fully planned and well executed. Any change is significant with senior football, senior and junior netball, and junior football all important considerations.
"Therefore, it is confirmed that there will not be any changes to the senior football/netball competitions for the 2024 season.
"It is noted that consistent with AFL Victoria Community Affiliate Regulations, club transfers between leagues for the 2024 season can occur at any time between August 1 and October 31 2023.
"Existing requests for clubs to transfer leagues for 2024 will continue the process they are currently undertaking.
"All parties agreed that there has been great value in the meetings which had occurred and a commitment was made to hold these sessions on a quarterly basis.
"In the interim, AFL Central Vic will continue to undertake research and prepare information and options for consideration."
The HDFNL currently has Marong, Maiden Gully YCW and Cohuna Kangas all seeking to join it for next year.
With confirmation that AFLCV is not proceeding with a proposed new competition for next year, the Bendigo Advertiser understands the HDFNL clubs will vote next week on the admission submissions of the Panthers, Eagles and Kangas.
