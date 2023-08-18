Bendigo Advertiser
What's on in central Victoria August 18 - August 25

Updated August 18 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 10:00am
Prue Walduck with some of the entrants in this year's National Alpacca Show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
NATIONAL ALPACA SHOW

This weekend

Around 400 alpacas and 60 to 70 breeders are set to be in town and would be coming from as far away as Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, as well around the region, with the action also to be livestreamed to an international audience. In addition to "animals in the ring all day, every day", there is an alpaca-themed art, craft and photography show, trade stands, spinning demonstrations and educational activities on offer. Find out more information or watch the action live here. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds When: August 18-20

