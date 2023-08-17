Engineering powerhouse RMG has been crowned Greater Bendigo's business of the year at a glittering gala dinner.
The firm took the top gong at the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards in front of a 700-strong crowd at Red Energy Arena.
RMG specialises in project management on infrastructure as well as surveying, planning and civil and structural engineering projects.
Their recent work has included everything from the Discovery Centre's planetarium to school buildings and flood recovery assessments.
Award judges described RMG as "a real success story of Bendigo" that had a clear purpose to create smarter, safer and stronger projects.
Those projects make communities better to live in, Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said as his group revealed the business of the year.
"RMG truly impressed the category judges."
The win was one of two awards RMG picked up.
The other was for top large professional services firm.
Eighteen other businesses and professionals took home awards including Janelle Stevens Property, which won the Bendigo Advertiser sponsored customer focused award.
Cassandra Lewis won the regional women's business award. The DJAARA general manager and proud member of both the Dja Dja Wurrung and Wamba Wamba is dedicated to achieving the goals of her people.
Mitchell Graham was named volunteer of the year. The Empowering Eaglehawk president aged in his early 20s is currently both Greater Bendigo's young citizen of the year and an Eaglehawk citizen of the year.
He is serving his third term as president of Empowering Eaglehawk, a social enterprise that supports residents, businesses and offers grants.
He was also behind the This Is Eaglehawk campaign, in which he used his video and social media skills to promote local businesses in the community.
Cassidy McLean was awarded the young and professional award. The Bendigo Braves player is director of Sporting Chance Collective, a group dedicated to helping elite female athletes overcome gender pay gaps through business marketing opportunities.
