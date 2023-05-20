Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo Repair Cafe moves into new, permanent location

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
May 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roz Effenberg, Liena Lacey with daughter Dita and Elsie L'Huillier at the Bendigo Repair Cafe's new site at Garsed Street Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Roz Effenberg, Liena Lacey with daughter Dita and Elsie L'Huillier at the Bendigo Repair Cafe's new site at Garsed Street Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Six years ago a group of knowledgeable and passionate volunteers banded together to rally against waste and repair anything broken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.