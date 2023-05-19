Teen among two targeted in alleged sexual assaults in Kennington

DETECTIVES are searching for a man linked to two alleged sexual assaults in Kennington on Thursday afternoon.
Police are investigating after separate incidents in the suburb including a 14-year-old girl allegedly approached from behind and inappropriately grabbed by a man about 3.30pm.
She was on Edwards Road at the time.
The man then fled towards Ellis Street, police believe.
It came roughly two hours after a 21-year-old woman saw a man acting erratically on Houlihan Street.
She had reached Edwards Road when a man approached her from behind and inappropriately grabbed her, police say.
They are still to establish whether the two incidents are linked and have appealed for anyone with dasch-cam or CCTV footage from the two timeframes to come forward.
Investigators have been told the man had dark brown hair and a beard.
Anyone with information that can assist investigators with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
