Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Teen among two targeted in alleged sexual assaults in Kennington

Updated May 19 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo
Picture is a file photo

DETECTIVES are searching for a man linked to two alleged sexual assaults in Kennington on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.