A flood-ravaged shire which almost missed out on millions of dollars of flood recovery money due to "internal confusion" has highlighted growing council frustration around government "red tape".
Campaspe Shire initially declined a second round of government monies under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement because it was unclear if it needed advance payment for money already spent on clean-ups and repairs.
When Campaspe CEO Pauline Gordon and the shire's emergency management director Shannon Maynard discovered the error, it was rectified.
The funding near-miss highlights the barriers hampering flood-affected northern Victorian regions struggling to recover since last October's floods.
Five councils - Campaspe, Buloke, Gannawarra, Loddon and Swan Hill - have now joined forces to raise concerns with the state government about "red tape" hindering access to flood recovery help, including the lack of funding certainty and delivery timeliness.
Needing to lodge an excessive number of claims, with backing evidence, was cited as among the issues hindering councils' ability to get on with the job of rebuilding.
The difficulties have been acknowledged by a state government spokesperson, who said they accepted disaster funding schemes could be hard to navigate.
Campaspe Shire received an initial round of government funding during the floods in October 2022, but a second offer of advance funds was initially knocked back.
"The 'internal confusion' was in relation to the Victorian government funding advance process," Mr Maynard said.
"This process states that if your council has adequate financial capacity to fund flood recovery works upfront, then the council should do so and then seek reimbursement."
Upon further review, Campaspe Shire lodged an application for forward funding and the funding was approved and accepted.
"It was predicated on our understanding it is targeted to councils that are not able to make (financial) demands up front," Mr Maynard said.
"The initial ask was around if councils needed that cash flow upfront. At that stage, it was thought that we didn't."
Mr Maynard said for the second round of funding the offer was made through council officers, rather than executive level officials.
"I don't think (the officers) had a great lens on what was required," he said.
"As Campaspe had already expended the funds because it had capacity to do so, there was confusion by a council officer about whether or not council would be eligible for reimbursement so the advance was not requested at that time."
He said when the issue was found it was corrected and the government money was paid shortly after.
"As soon as we became aware of it, we tapped straight into that (the funds)," Mr Maynard said.
"And that was paid within about a week. So we're certainly very appreciative of the government for that."
Under the arrangements councils would be reimbursed for spending on eligible activities including the repair and reinstatement of damaged essential public assets. The state government also provides advance support to councils that had forecast significant damage and did not have the money to fund the works upfront.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said recent discussions among council officers had highlighted shared concerns about "red tape, blockages and delays".
"There are concerns and anecdotal information suggesting that councils are only allowed to lodge Disaster Relief Fund Australia claims in $500,000 increments," Cr Amos said.
"This means that if a council has $40 million worth of claims for example, it would have to lodge 80 claims.
"This kind of red tape only takes council staff resources away from where they are needed and hampers the ability of councils to manage flood recovery efficiently and effectively."
Another drawback of accessing funding is the "onerous" evidentiary requirements to access the scheme, according to Mr Maynard.
"Council knows its infrastructure better than anyone," he said.
"Our position has been that the evidentiary hoops through the existing DRFA system is particularly onerous, and we were seeking some clarity in terms of what's actually covered within the scheme."
A Victorian government spokesperson said that Campaspe Shire had been supported throughout its flood recovery.
"We understand the federal government's joint disaster funding arrangements can be hard to navigate and we are working with councils to help streamline the process and directly offer advance payments so people can get the help they need as soon as they need it," the spokesperson said.
"Campaspe Shire Council has been in their recovery with $1.5 million of support through the Council Support Fund for clean up activities, $1.4 million for a Recovery Hub and for Council Recovery Officers as well as $2.16 million provided to fix state-owned roads."
The federal government has been undertaking an independent inquiry into how disaster funding can best be administered which is due to report back next year.
