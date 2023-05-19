Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Flood recovery funding 'red tape' hurting councils trying to rebuild

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaspe has joint forces with four other councils to combat barriers when accessing recovery funds. File image.
Campaspe has joint forces with four other councils to combat barriers when accessing recovery funds. File image.

A flood-ravaged shire which almost missed out on millions of dollars of flood recovery money due to "internal confusion" has highlighted growing council frustration around government "red tape".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.