A CHANGING of the guard is underway at the Apiam Bendigo Racecourse as long-serving racecourse manager Bernard Hopkins prepares for departure next month.
A new era at the Nursery of Champions is set for launch following the appointment of wayne Tucker as the new track manager.
Tucker, an 11-year employee at the Bendigo racecourse, replaces Hopkins, who will leave on Friday, June 23, after 24 years' service as racecourse manager and more than 35 years in the racing industry.
"Bernie leaves big shoes to fill here in Bendigo, where he's been an outstanding contributor to Victorian racing and enhancing the reputation of our racecourse" Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus said on Friday.
"Bernie has been awarded an honorary life membership by the club in recognition of his 24 years' service to the club and racing industry."
Heinjus said the club was pleased to announce Tucker as his Hopkins' successor.
"Wayne has been Bernie's right-hand man the past eight years, so we feel he's perfectly placed to enhance our reputation as one of the premier racetracks in the state," he said.
"We didn't have to look far to find the right person for the job."
Tucker commenced his apprenticeship at the Bendigo Jockey Club in 2012 and has played a critical role maintaining the racing and training surfaces over the past 11 years.
"I've been fortunate to learn from one of the best teachers going around which will hold me in good stead," he said.
"It's a great industry and I look forward to managing one of the best racing surfaces in the state and the challenges that come with it."
Tucker, who officially starts as manager on Monday, June 12, will lead a team responsible for preparing a racing surface for 23 race meetings each year and support horse training needs for more than 30 local trainers, six days a week.
His appointment was further endorsed by his mentor Hopkins.
"It's great that this opportunity presented for Wayne now, and I've got no doubt he's ready for the next stage of his career," he said.
"It's important for the racing industry that highly skilled young people like Wayne can progress their career, and even better that he can remain here in Bendigo."
