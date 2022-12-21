Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo transfer stations to collect soft plastics following pausing of REDcycle program

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
December 21 2022 - 1:00pm
Soft plastic drop-off points to open at four sites in Greater Bendigo

Soft plastic drop-off points will be available at four sites across the City of Greater Bendigo following the pausing of REDcycle initiative at supermarkets.

