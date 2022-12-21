Soft plastic drop-off points to open at four sites in Greater Bendigo

Soft plastic drop-off points will be available at four sites across the City of Greater Bendigo following the pausing of REDcycle initiative at supermarkets.
The City of Greater Bendigo will operate the free soft plastic drop-off points from January 1 at the Strathfieldsaye, Goornong and Heathcote transfer stations and the Eaglehawk Recycle Shop.
Council's move comes after REDcycle soft plastics initiative at local supermarkets were stopped after concerns were raised concerns about items are not being properly recycled.
Soft plastics include things like bags that can be scrunched and balled up as opposed to hard plastics which keep their shape.
Greater Bendigo residents will be able to recycle soft plastics through the transfer stations with the bailed plastics to be collected by sustainable solutions partner Close the Loop.
CoGB resource recovery and education manager Brooke Pearce said council was also committed to buying the recycled product back for use in its regional road projects.
"Close the Loop will recycle the material at the completion of their new processing line, where it will be turned into an award-winning product called TonerPlas - an asphalt additive used in road building that is manufactured in Melbourne," Ms Pearce said.
The high-performance asphalt additive helps roads last longer and require less maintenance than traditional asphalt.
"It is designed to melt into, extend and modify the bituminous binder in asphalt and improving the mechanical properties of the product, leading to improved durability and lower carbon footprint over the lifecycle of the road," Ms Pearce said.
"In Australia alone, more than 300,000 tonnes of soft plastic is dumped into landfills every year. Not only is this bad for the environment, it is a massive waste of valuable resources that can be re-used and re-purposed into high performance products."
Ms Pearce said council would continue to look at more opportunities for more soft plastics disposal points across the municipality in 2023.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
