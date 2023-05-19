A massive yabby farm at Lockington is set to be part of a 'dining room' project initiated by Dja Dja Wurrung.
DJAKITJ - or 'dining room' in Dja Dja Wurrung language - will comprise multiple projects in a 15 hectare area, including growing Kangaroo Grass crops and what could be the southern hemisphere's largest yabby farm.
The property, which took around two years to find, includes Djaara investing $1.6 million in of its own funds "to buy our land back".
Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO, Rodney Carter, said the project "frames what is possible" in using traditional First Nations techniques within a commercial farming setting.
"This is a step on the road towards self-determination - a step towards a strong and diverse economic base for Dja Dja Wurrung people," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said yabbies generally were combined with salty vegetation like Austral Crane, Ruby Saltbush or the Pig Face succulent in Djaara cuisine.
Check out photos from the launch here:
Fifty yabby ponds, a stock and hatchery facility, and the harvest of Kangaroo Grass along with other grains such as oat, barley, and wheat will be used to aid sustainable farming practices.
"Once Kangaroo Grass is planted in a paddock, it's potentially there for 90 years - once it's established, it doesn't need anything more than rainfall," Mr Carter said.
"It's been through ice ages and other forms of climate change."
He said Kangaroo Grass would diversify cropping in flood prone areas, potentially reducing risk and the need for levees.
"It loves to get its feet wet, and we live in areas that have floodplains, and it's actually good that they flood," he said.
"Going forward, there's an opportunity, particularly in farming environments, (to realise) maybe that's not a good place to have the water levee back.
"If we can diversify the cropping systems, I think that's reducing risk."
The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation also provided $3.5 million for capital costs to support Dja Dja Wurrung establish the yabby farm.
A spokesperson for the corporation said the grant would support "Dja Dja Wurrung People's connection to country and bring them closer together".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.