Two gender neutral changerooms expected to be constructed in Maldon

By Ben Loughran
May 20 2023 - 3:30pm
The Shire has awarded the contract to begin construction of the changerooms. File photo.
Tennis and netball clubs in Maldon will soon have top-quality changeroom facilities to use after the Mount Alexander Shire recently approved construction of the multi-million dollar project.

