Tennis and netball clubs in Maldon will soon have top-quality changeroom facilities to use after the Mount Alexander Shire recently approved construction of the multi-million dollar project.
Council says the two gender neutral changerooms are a major improvement on the existing facility and will cater to players, club staff, volunteers and umpires.
The $1.2 million construction contract will ensure women playing sport at the Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, where the changerooms will be built, have adequate access to a safe changing space.
Speaking at Wednesday's ordinary council meeting, councillor Stephen Gardner said for too long women had not been appropriately looked after for when playing sport in Maldon.
"The Maldon football and netball club, the players, the volunteers, the people involved and also the tennis club - this will hopefully provide, particularly the girls, a place where they have got to change and a place where they can hang out," he said.
"The facilities at Maldon doesn't cater for females in particular so this is a great addition in supporting Maldon and surrounds.
"All in all this is a really great initiative for the community."
The council unanimously voted to award the contract for the construction to BLR Provincial Construction Pty Ltd for the contract fee of $1.27 million.
However a total of $2.7 million has been set aside for the project, including $1m being received from the Sport and Recreation Victoria's 2022 Female Friendly Facilities Grant scheme.
The Mount Alexander Shire also voted to allocate $215,000 for preliminary water, sewer and power connections to the building.
Fellow councillor Bill Maltby echoed the sentiments of Cr Gardner hailing the project a move "down the right path" in upgrading sporting facilities across the local government area.
"The awarding of this contract is important and it continues the work of the council in the last few years to upgrade facilities," he said.
"The current budget that we are proposing to be accepted shortly follows through with more work at Campbell's Creek and Castlemaine.
"We are going down the right path to upgrade our facilities for all sports people, especially females."
As it stands there are no change rooms specifically set aside for netball or tennis players with the existing pavilion used exclusively by the Maldon Football Club.
The Maldon Tennis Club only has access to a public toilet block which is in poor condition.
The build is within budget at present and expected to start this year.
