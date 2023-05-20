A petition signed by 15,200 people has called on the board of Remembrance Park Central Victoria to respect the rights of grieving families in personalising their loved ones' graves.
A group of Bendigo residents travelled to Melbourne and met with local MP Wendy Lovell, who helped facilitate the petition's delivery to Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas after its online format meant it could not be tabled in parliament.
Ms Lovell, the Liberal upper house state member, again called on the board for the cemetery trust to be sacked after talking with the group.
A new gravesite adornment policy In January which lead to mementos being removed from gravesites at Eaglehawk and Pine Lodge, east of Shepparton has been widely condemned.
From the start of February the board reportedly stopped removing all "non-compliant" adornments from grave sites, targeting only items posing a health and safety risk.
Ms Lovell said the petition was evidence that "families do not have faith in the board of RPCV to manage their cemeteries with the compassion required" and that if the board refused to resign, Ms Thomas should sack them.
Shel has previously called for the removal of the board and said in February that "the trust board started out defending this action, then only after considerable media attention finally admitted it was heavy-handed and they stood down the CEO".
Some critics believe communities would be better served by local management rather than the amalgamated Class A trust model that Remembrance Parks Central Victoria operates under, which gives the board oversight of 11 separate regional cemeteries.
In April it was announced that a report from an independent investigation had laid out 12 recommendations, including that a review and consultative process around the adornment policy take place when a new permanent CEO is appointed.
That the full details of the report's findings are not set to be released due to legal advice.
While some community members continue to push for further action - including the withheld report being released - others have indicated it is time to move on.
Joanne Jennings, an Eaglehawk cemetery plot-holder deeply affected by the removal and destruction of items from her mother's grave, said she was no longer interested in protesting what happened.
"I've dealt with my issue," said Ms Jennings, who together with her brother, took her complaint to the Victorian Ombudsman and obtained a hearing with RPCV management.
"We were purely there to voice our concerns and our disappointment.
"We weren't interested in compensation or anything like that.
"They can't replace what they took away but we've done our resolution."
