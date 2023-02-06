Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo welcomes new Koori Court as Law Courts open later in February

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
The stunning Bendigo Law Courts Development will open its doors later this month bringing a Koori Court to the region for the first time.

