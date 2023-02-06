An Australian charity is warning families of a growing threat to children's safety in the lead up to Safer Internet Day on February 7.
Kids Helpline has highlighted the disturbing trend whereby overseas criminal syndicates have preyed on Australian children, particularly teenage boys, by extorting money from them after deceiving them to send sexually explicit images over instant messaging platforms.
Worrying data from Kids Helpline, a service powered by youth services provider yourtown, has demonstrated a near reversal of previous trends.
"Generally, approximately 70 percent of contacts to Kids Helpline come from females with males making up only about 20 percent," she said.
"However we have seen a complete reversal of this sextortion trend with 78 percent of contacts over the last five years coming from young males, increasing from two young males in 2017 to 116 in 2022.
"What we are seeing through contacts to Kids Helpline is increasing cases of teenage boys who are highly distressed after being threatened with the release of intimate images if they don't hand over, in some instances, thousands of dollars."
"In addition to the threats and coercion, victims often feel like they are powerless to do anything to prevent the release of the images they have shared and feel they will be deeply shamed and embarrassed."
Ms Adams said these crimes have an obvious impact on the mental health and wellbeing of young people and it is important for children to know it is not their fault if they have been a victim of these offences.
"If your child is or has been a victim, it is important to stay calm and reassure them that it's not their fault and that there is help available through Kids Helpline who work in partnership with the Australian Federal Police led Australian Centre to counter Child Exploitation (ACCE), police and the eSafety Commissioner," Ms Adams said.
To mark Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 7, Kids Helpline will team up with these partner organisations including with the eSafety Commissioner to promote the message of Connect. Reflect. Protect.
The message will emphasise connecting safely and with purpose by keeping apps and devices secure and using social media in positive ways, reflecting before acting - by taking a moment to consider how what is done and said online may affect others and protecting oneself and others by taking action - by telling family, friends or colleagues about eSafety and being aware of help available.
Ms Adams said the dramatic evolution of technology over the past 20 years has benefited society but it had also exposed children and young people to risks with real-world impacts.
She said this made online safety awareness even more important with a whole-of-community response crucial to protecting children.
Kids Helpline plays a vital role in supporting young people across Australia who have been subjected to online abuse, had a negative experience online such as online abuse, harassment, sextortion or image-based abuse.
Their website hosts a range of useful resources for young people, parents and carers and young people can reach out to the Kids Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 1800 55 1800 in the country's only free, private and confidential 24/7 counselling service specifically for those aged five to 25.
WebChat or email counselling are also available through the website at kidshelpline.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
