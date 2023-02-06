Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kids Helpline warns of growing threat of sextortion targeting teen boys

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian charity Kids Helpline says help is available for children who are targetted by disturbing trend of sextortion crimes. File picture

An Australian charity is warning families of a growing threat to children's safety in the lead up to Safer Internet Day on February 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.