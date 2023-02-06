Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is in rehearsal for its first concert of what promises to be an exciting season for music lovers.
Coming off two sold-out performances last year, the BSO is offering four diverse programs in 2023 featuring a mix of well-known classics and lesser-known gems.
The best news is, before the first concert, the audience can purchase the whole season for a discount.
That first concert, featuring works by Beethoven and Schubert, is set for the weekend of March 11-12.
A performance will be held at The Capital on Saturday at 7.30pm followed by a an afternoon session on Sunday at 2.30pm under the guidance of renowned conductor Luke Severn.
Titled Unfinished, the program includes the beauty and virtuosity of Beethoven's Romance No. 2 in F major, with Jess Irwin on violin solo.
Internationally renowned pianist Elyane Laussade is set to deliver a commanding performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C, Op. 15.
Laussade has been praised by the New York Times as "a pianist with a powerful, polished technique and many an original interpretive notion ... with an impeccable sense of style and dazzling power".
The theatre will fill with the haunting melodies of Schubert's Symphony in B minor, D. 759 Unfinished ahead of the finale - Sibelius' Finlandia, Op. 26, a powerful and patriotic piece that evokes the spirit of Finland.
The BSO's season continues in June with Light and Shade, which features Beethoven's Egmont Overture, Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 and Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61.
Graham Abbott will be the guest conductor and the program showcases the talents of pianist Lily Begg.
In September, the orchestra returns with Scheherazade. Works by Copland, Vaughan-Williams, Chaminade, and Rimsky-Korsakov will be highlighted.
This program will showcase the talents of violinist Kyla Matsuura-Miller, flautist, Bendigo's own Cynthia Holsworth and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Op. 35.
November's concert - Ebbs and Flows - contains works by Strauss II, Smetana, Dvorak, Kats-Chernin and Elgar.
This program - another weekend event with Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon performances - will showcase the talents of mezzo soprano soloist Kristen Leich and Elgar's Sea Pictures, Op. 37.
Each program of the season promises to be a truly memorable experience with a great combination of orchestral works and soloist.
With world-class musicians, experienced conductors and a wide range of compositions, this season is sure to delight audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Tickets for the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's 2023 season are available now at gotix.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.