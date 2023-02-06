AUSTRALIA must look beyond Uluru-style tourist meccas to make the most of 2026's Commonwealth Games, central Victorians have warned Canberra.
The nation has hardly realised how lucrative its cultural sites could be for the tourist industry, a coalition of councils including Greater Bendigo's has told a parliamentary subcommittee reviewing Australia's tourist industry in the wake of COVID-19.
Australia too heavily blinkers its approach to a handful of world heritage sites known for their natural attributes, like Uluru, Kakadu and the Great Barrier Reef, the group has suggested.
"Apart from the Sydney Opera House, our cultural sites are comparatively low profile in terms of tourism marketing and especially international tourism marketing and profiling," the group said in a submission to the subcommittee.
It is urging MPs from the subcommittee to visit central Victoria and see what is possible for themselves.
The push is part of a wider bid to turn 19th century goldfields sites into a showcase tourist trail.
Regional Victoria's world heritage hopes ultimately rest on international body UNESCO but getting the bid ready has taken on greater urgency since 2022's revelations that Bendigo and Ballarat would host 2026's Commonwealth Games.
The two weeks of competition might give a 'sugar hit' to the region's tourist operators but the private sector needs something more substantial if it is to spend more money on accommodation for new visitors, organisers of the Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid say.
It hopes the parliamentary committee will showcase the heritage bid in any reports it brings out in times to come.
That would help build momentum for the heritage bid, which has spent the last few years building a war chest of funds and research ahead of the UNESCO push.
Such a listing could turbocharge central Victoria's economy by as much as $440 million a year, some have estimated.
The parliamentary committee could consider the submission as games organisers ponder ways to draw tourists "deeper" into regions from host cities like Bendigo and Ballarat.
That could suit games organisers like chief executive Jeroen Weimar.
He told a Melbourne audience on Friday his team is looking for ideas about tourism packages.
"That's where we need to be creative," Weimar told a Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry gathering.
Games organisers are not just interested in international tourists.
"Seven out of 10 Melbournians haven't been to regional Victoria in the last 12 months," Mr Weimar said.
"I don't know what they do. I spend all of my time in regional Vic, but anyway ... the vast majority of us don't go into regional Vic and don't really have an understanding of the options that are out there."
