Fire burned in thick bush near Kangaroo Flat train line

FIREFIGHTERS have battled thick bushland to douse a fire near train lines in Kangaroo Flat.
Multiple crews are on scene at Birds Reef Lane, near bushland over the road from Railway Street, close to the suburb's railway station.
The railway station is not under threat and the fire is under control.
It is not clear what caused flames to break out.
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke rising from trees just before 3pm and found a small fire burning.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
