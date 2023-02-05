Scars of Beauty celebrates the light that can come from birth trauma

Birth trauma can stay with you for life, however where there is dark there can be light.
That was the theme of the inaugural Scars of Beauty community art exhibition which wrapped up at Dudley House over the weekend.
Two mums Emma Jensen and Alicia Huddy teamed up to for the exhibition, which celebrates the life and good times that can come after birth trauma.
One in three women who give birth will experience some sort of trauma, which can also affect partners, children and health professionals.
Ms Jensen and Ms Huddy said they wanted to bring families together to tell their stories and share awareness.
"This exhibition was all about sharing awareness and bringing it to the light in a positive way," Ms Jensen said.
"This is not downgrading the trauma, you will always have the trauma and it sticks with you for life, but you do get to that stage in your healing where you are able to share some growth from it."
Over 150 artworks including paintings and scultpures were submitted from 92 individual artists, 75 per cent from first time exhibitors.
"We've been blown away by the amount of artists that submitted artworks, how amazing they look on the wall, the turnout that we had for opening night, the sponsors that were involved and everyone that helped."
Ms Huddy said the artworks will now find a new home on the walls of the people who created them as a reminder of the beauty that can come from trauma.
"It's just such a beautiful process," she said.
"Even seeing something in a frame and on a wall validates your story in a way; it's such a beautiful a way of honoring everything that's happened and everything that can be."
Ms Huddy says they would love to hold Scars of Beauty annually, however it would rely on more people getting involved.
