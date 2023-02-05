Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Art exhibition Scars of Beauty brings Bendigo together for birth trauma awareness

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scars of Beauty celebrates the light that can come from birth trauma

Birth trauma can stay with you for life, however where there is dark there can be light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.