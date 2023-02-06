Loddon small businesses hop on board bus to the top

Small businesses in the Loddon Shire will soon be given a lift on the route to success.
The Small Business Bus is making two stops in the shire later this month.
For anyone starting, building or transforming their business, the Small Business Bus can help develop people's business ideas and capabilities.
An expert business advisor from Monarch Institute can hold one-on-one confidential sessions lasting 45 minutes.
The advisor can identify a clear direction for a person's business, discuss key issues and priorities, and develop a business action plan to achieve desired goals.
The session are free of charge and bookings are essential.
Alternatively, walk-ins are welcome on the day for the Bus Concierge service.
This service provides general information about Business Victoria as well as the 'Planning and Starting Your Business' pack.
The Small Business Bus will be Wedderburn on Tuesday, February 21 from 10am to 4pm at the council office on High Street.
The bus will be in Inglewood the next day (Wednesday, February 22 ) from 10am to 4pm outside Inglewood Community Hub on the corner of Market and Verdon streets.
For information, visit business.vic.gov.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.