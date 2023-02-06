Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Multiple lanes blocked after peak hour crash on McIvor Road

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn of intersection dangers after peak hour crash

UPDATE, 5.10pm: MOTORISTS must wait for turning cars to clear traffic-light intersections before entering, police say after a crash in Bendigo this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.