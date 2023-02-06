Police warn of intersection dangers after peak hour crash

UPDATE, 5.10pm: MOTORISTS must wait for turning cars to clear traffic-light intersections before entering, police say after a crash in Bendigo this afternoon.
Police are investigating after a vehicle heading east along the McIvor Highway crashed into a car trying to turn right.
The light had just turned amber when the crash occurred and officers were still to determine exactly who was at fault, Senior Constable Levina Bell said.
Regardless, it was a timely reminder to motorists to give way to oncoming traffic when turning at intersections, even if traffic lights had turned amber.
"And of course there's always that person in a hurry to get somewhere else," Senior Constable Bell said.
Emergency crews have cleared the scene.
EARLIER: Crews are at the scene of a crash in East Bendigo.
Two vehicles have crashed at the intersection of McIvor Road and Kennedy Street.
One has already been moved off the road and a tow truck could soon shift the second.
Multiple lanes are blocked in all directions but traffic is still able to get through. Traffic is banking and it is peak hour.
All people have been removed from the crashed vehicles.
Police, firefighters and paramedics have attended the scene.
