With planning for the 2026 Commonwealth Games underway, the director of a Bendigo architecture firm has voiced his concerns that local businesses may miss out on the opportunity to participate in development projects.
Matthew Dwyer, director at Y2Architecture, said he was pushing for local content to be involved in all construction works in Bendigo.
In a petition presented to City of Greater Bendigo councillors, Mr Dwyer called on council to "ensure that local design and construction companies are afforded the opportunity to participate in all Commonwealth Games development and future public building development in Bendigo".
The architect said a lot of local jobs on projects in the municipality came at the construction phase, however work in feasibility, planning and designing was often sought elsewhere.
"That expertise actually exists in Bendigo because we're already doing projects, whether it's in Bendigo or outside of Bendigo, we are already doing that," he said.
Mr Dwyer said through his petition, which received more than 160 signatures, he found people were "shocked" local firms weren't "automatically considered" for big projects.
Y2 Architecture has previously applied for the Bendigo Law Courts, Bendigo GovHub Galkangu and Bendigo TAFE projects, all three of which went to larger metropolitan and international companies.
Mr Dwyer said his firm had become internationally renowned for its work at Ulumbarra Theatre and Marist College Bendigo.
Working on the theatre has led the local company to be considered for bigger projects due to past experience, as "expertise becomes an exportable project".
Local firms working on bigger projects also enticed architects to work in Bendigo, Mr Dwyer said.
"Athletes villages happen with every games," he said.
"The Olympics will be in Brisbane in 2032, so we could have Y2Architecture as part of a design team in Queensland working on that project because of our experience and expertise associated with this."
Mr Dwyer said when it came to projects in the region, businesses based here had an expertise that Melbourne, interstate and overseas companies don't.
"Who knows their city better than the people who live in it?" he said.
"The city has demonstrated over the past decade their desire to want to work with local design firms in the work that they procure.
"We, along with all of those who get involved locally, are very appreciative of that attitude and that change, and I think they have seen the benefits of working with us as well... because I want to be proud of the work that we do and also the service that we provide.
He said the opportunity was there for a local architect to lead the project, or at least work with the head planning group.
In response to Mr Dwyer's petition, council staff stated a letter was written to the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan and Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Harriet Shing.
"We know that we have outstanding businesses and professional talent in Bendigo," council staff said in a report to be presented to councillors at Monday evening's meeting.
"We have been, and will continue to advocate for local businesses, including our design businesses, to have the chance to be considered for opportunities relating to the Commonwealth Games."
Council staff said a forum was being organised to occur in early 2023, involving local businesses and state government.
"At this forum, key information about each of the venues and precinct infrastructure projects that are planned for the Commonwealth Games in Bendigo will be provided, including the estimated procurement time-frame and where each tender opportunity will be advertised," council staff said.
The athletes village, located in Flora Hill, is expected to be a permanent development. At the Commonwealth Games it will house 1600 athletes and officials, however the legacy it will leave on the region is unknown.
There have been calls for the village to be used as affordable housing once the Games leave Bendigo.
Mr Dwyer said the site could also house medical staff, university professors and local and international athletes due to the neighbouring athletics track.
Regional Development Victoria's tender for the Commonwealth Games' athletes villages is expected to be released by January 31.
