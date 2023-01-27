Rochester, Echuca and Charlton look set to host live music events in coming months as part of a $1 million state government initiative for flood-affected regions.
The CEO of Music Victoria, which will work with communities to deliver the events, said the shows would be "really exciting".
While the concerts were still "a work in progress" with details and a final list of locations yet to be worked out, Music Victoria was looking at staging at least 10 events, Simone Schinkel said.
Seymour, Euroa, Mansfield and Mildura as well as Rochester, Echuca and Charlton were likely locations, with the events expected to be held over the next six months.
"Music can provide relief and inspiration - we look forward to working with those impacted, enabling them to create gigs at a scale and timeline that works best for their community," she said.
Music Victoria had already been talking to musical communities impacted by flooding and wanted to hear from more of the music venues and communities around the state that had been seriously impacted by floods as well as the pandemic.
"They might have had a festival that was about to happen or their recording studio was flooded," Ms Schinkel said.
That was the case in Shepparton, where an initial free all-ages concert was held in December after a key member of the local scene lost his studio.
At the Emerge concert, Shepparton area acts DRMNGNOW, JB and Me, BricKy B and Tenielle McKenzie shared the stage with headliners The Cat Empire.
But a show featuring big name bands mightn't be right for every community, Ms Schinkel said.
"An open mic night for the next six months might be better for helping people back on their feet after a really trying time," she said.
While Bendigo's "thriving music scene" doesn't qualify for the crisis support, it is very much in Music Victoria's long-term strategic work, aimed at building networks and aiding industry development in the regions, Ms Schinkel said.
Last year's government-backed Always Live initiative to bring live music to more Melbourne and regional venues is running again in 2023.
And a "live music census" to be released by Music Victoria next month contains "some good news about the impact of live music on tourism" in the Goldfields area.
"People are starting to get it that we've got these really beautiful regional places. Let's build them up and get some tourism dollars in," Ms Schinkel said.
"There's lots of opportunities that we see for the region, so stay tuned."
