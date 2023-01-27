Bendigo Advertiser
Government announces $1 million initiative for live music in flood-affected communities

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
The Cat Empire on stage at the Emerge concert in Shepparton last month, the first of the planned flood recovery support music events. Picture by Cam Matheson

Rochester, Echuca and Charlton look set to host live music events in coming months as part of a $1 million state government initiative for flood-affected regions.

