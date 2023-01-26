Anger over proposal to change frequency of rubbish bin collection

Greater Bendigo residents have voiced their concerns on social media about proposed changes to their rubbish collection.
At its monthly council meeting on Monday, City of Greater Bendigo councillors will vote on reducing the collection of the red-lidded waste bin from weekly to fortnightly.
A council report recommended waste collection changes from weekly to fortnightly and Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) changes from fortnightly to weekly.
Recycling is recommended to remain fortnightly.
Residents have taken to the council and Bendigo Advertiser's Facebook pages to voice their anger about the proposed changes.
More than 250 comments were posted on the council page, with some residents outraged by the potential reduction in the frequency of the red bin collection.
Cindy Nickels commented: "The smell after two weeks would be awful!"
"No, just no. This shouldn't even be in question," Jess Sealey wrote.
"There's going to be a lot of build up waste on front lawns," Peter Dillon said.
Concerns about the smaller size of the rubbish bin were raised.
"You'd have to go back to full sized bins, most families already need one anyway, so they would need bigger again," Dale Warren wrote.
"Yeah if we get bigger bins. We can barely fit two bags (in) our little bucket!" Vic Mustaine said.
Lois Symes said the fortnightly collection wouldn't be an issue for her.
"We put ours out weekly but could easily do fortnightly. Not everyone has minimal rubbish though," she posted.
"Yes waste fortnightly and greens weekly would be great," Narelle Waldron said.
The proposed change is a result of a service review completed in 2022 that found household general waste bins contained 46 per cent of waste that should either be in the recycling bin or organics bin, and not be going to landfill. The meeting starts at 6pm on Monday and will be livestreamed on the council's wesbite.
