Consultation has begun on the 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village, to be constructed adjacent to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex at 2 Osborne Road, Flora Hill.
The village will be home to 1600 athletes and officials throughout the Games in March 2026 and, according to the state government, will be designed in consultation with Traditional Owners, local business and the community.
The land is owned by La Trobe University and the state government is calling on the community to have their say on the design and how best to repurpose the athletes' villages after the Games.
The survey is being undertaken through Engage Victoria and seeks to understand people's top priorities for the area.
Questions include "what do you think are the best features of the site that the designers of these villages should enhance and celebrate?" and "are there local priorities for the area that the village design should consider?".
There are questions about what new or enhanced features could attract people to live in the "future community" with possible responses including tree canopy and vegetation, new open spaces, better walking and cycling connections and improved public transport connections.
You can also have your say on your long-term aspirations for the site, with options ranging from celebrating Traditional Owners culture, restoration of natural habitat, support for more active lifestyles, reflections of the local heritage and more.
The site features vacant La Trobe University student accommodation, as well as a heritage building known as Eumana.
Development Victoria's interim group head, Commonwealth Games, Geoff Ward said the games would "invest significantly" in community infrastructure, including housing and "world-class" sports facilities.
"This will leave a legacy of affordable housing for the regions and modern sports infrastructure to encourage Victorians to get active and attract future major events," he said.
Bendigo will host lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, table tennis and para table tennis, netball, squash and 3X3 basketball. It will also host track cycling and para track cycling at a temporary velodrome to be constructed at Bendigo's showgrounds.
The City of Greater Bendigo is still waiting on funding for the Bendigo Art Gallery, which is the municipality's number one priority project ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
The survey is available until December 4. Works on the athletes' village are expected to begin by mid-2024 with the project completed by the end of 2025.
