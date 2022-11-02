Bendigo Advertiser
Have your say on 2026 Commonwealth Games Bendigo athletes' village at Flora Hill

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Bendigo's athletes' village will be located surrounding the Flora Hill athletics complex. Picture is supplied

Consultation has begun on the 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village, to be constructed adjacent to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex at 2 Osborne Road, Flora Hill.

