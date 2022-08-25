Leaders from the four regional Victorian hubs chosen to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games have met to consider opportunities for country Victorians as planning for the global sporting event continues.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted Wednesday's partnership forum, with delegates from the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation joining the City of Greater Bendigo and other regional councils, Be.Bendigo and regional tourism boards, commerce and business groups from the four regional Hubs, as well as the education sector, tourism associations, and the sport and recreation sector.
Advertisement
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation CEO Rodney Carter joined Victoria 2026 Organising Committee CEO Jeroen Weimar, Commonwealth Games Australia president Ben Houston and Jess Gallagher, a dual gold medallist in the tandem sprint and 1 kilometre time trial during Birmingham 2022, to talk about the opportunities the Games will provide across Victoria and the team's experience at Birmingham.
City of Greater Bendigo CEO Craig Niemann said the forum highlighted how the 2026 Games will be a whole of regional Victoria event, and the desire to spread the opportunities that will arise ahead of the event as far as possible.
Mr Niemann said with just 186 weeks to go, important decisions needed to be made soon around the location of athletes villages in the four hubs and what sports will be added to the Games competition schedule.
"It's not a long time away, and the clock is ticking," he said.
The forum was very much a case of "let's get on our bikes and make it happen," he said.
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said from the business community's perspective, it was important the broader opportunities that will arise across regional Victoria be made clear as soon as possible.
He said Be.Bendigo would champion for the local business community to be part of the 2026 Games as much as possible, but providing clarity and making it as simple as possible for local businesses to be part of the event was crucial.
The Games will see major investment in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities which the state government says will leave a legacy of affordable housing for the regions and modern sports infrastructure to encourage Victorians to get active and attract future major events.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said regional Victoria will provide a team effort as the state works alongside councilsc and communities to deliver the global event.
"First Peoples were at the heart of the Birmingham Closing Ceremony and we'll continue to work with Victoria's First People's to embed Aboriginal culture, heritage and stories in Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games," she said.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Shaun Leane said the government wants Traditional Owners and First Peoples to be central to the design of infrastructure and cultural programming of the Games.
"This investment will give Traditional Owner Corporations the support and skills that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come."
A Victoria-wide program of live sites and activations is planned to feature every corner of the state, with the Queen's Baton Relay to traverse the regions in the weeks leading up to the opening ceremony.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.