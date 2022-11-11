A PEAK industry group would "strongly oppose" extra controls to stop Bendigo rents surging in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games.
The Real Estate Institute of Victoria has warned against rent controls designed to stop the sorts of 400 per cent spikes seen ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, chief executive Quentin Kilian said.
"The measures would discourage all forms of investment in an already undersupplied market leading to increased rental stress and homelessness," he said.
A coalition of social housing agencies is pressing election candidates to work on a new formula for "fair rent increases" in Games host cities like Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton and the Gippsland area.
"Many low-income Victorian renters are already being forced out of their communities by a combination of high demand, low vacancy rates and skyrocketing rents," the Victorian Housing Peaks Alliance said in a report released this week.
It has warned that people in host cities will likely miss out on crisis accommodation during the two weeks of the Games unless more housing is built.
The alliance wants councils and investors to work out strategies to head off a rush to switch properties into temporary holiday accommodation and bolster help for vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.
Mr Kilian said current laws around rental increases were efficient for the "heavily regulated" real estate sector, but welcomed discussions on other ideas.
"Vacancy rates in regional areas are already tight," Mr Kilian said.
"The influx of people due to the Commonwealth Games will no doubt increase the pressure.
"This is a great opportunity for the government to deliver on policy promises and utilise the Commonwealth Games infrastructure to contribute to social and affordable housing after the Games."
Social housing groups agree, but say that will still not be enough to ease a crisis already under way.
They want Victoria's next government to build 500 more crisis and transitional properties across all four 2026 host cities which could then be used as longer term public housing when the Games end.
The debate is starting as the City of Greater Bendigo searches for creative solutions to house the multitudes of tourists expected during the Games.
The council's Commonwealth Games director Andrew Cooney said organisers were working with neighbouring municipalities and the hospitality sector to find room.
"Our ambition is to get as many people to stay in and around our region as possible," he told business leaders on Friday.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
