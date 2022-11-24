Tourism businesses are already turning their attention to how best attract and retain visitors following the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The focus on the Games comes after Bendigo NEXT - a one-day tourism conference - was held this week for 140 people working in the region's tourism sector.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said every attendee wanted to know how they could benefit from the Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games arriving in 2026.
"The conference was really trying to put together areas we felt the industry could benefit from," he said.
"Traders are thinking about short and long-terms action to benefit the business for the next one to four years.
"Everyone wanted information on was the 2026 Commonwealth Games and how to get involved in that.
"People are starting to think about it now. Obviously it will bring a huge influx of people, and businesses want to know how to work together to ensure success."
This year's NEXT event was the first since 2020 and Mr Harvey said council felt it was the ideal time to bring the conference back.
"Now was the time to have a conference - before we head into 2023 - to really give the industry some good understanding of the opportunities available and how they can maximise them.
"Close to 140 people were there, ranging from Bendigo operators to people from Heathcote, Castlemaine and even as far up as Echuca. It was pleasing to see that we're inspiring the region to work together."
Mr Harvey said Bendigo's busy year for tourism was led by the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition as well as the return of major events.
"This year for tourism has been a great year on the whole but there are still challenges for industry with shortages of staff and some businesses still being in the rebuild phase following Covid.
"Post-Covid, we have seen a lot of change in how people travel and what their behaviours are. So the tourism industry is adapting to those and making sure no one is left behind.
"Something like Bendigo NEXT keeps that at the forefront of thinking and makes sure you're on the right path."
Representatives from Tourism Australia and Visit Victoria presented at Bendigo NEXT as did local businesses who discussed their experiences.
"There was a fair bit of focus on digital marketing and one thing that came out for businesses to consider looking at Tiktok as form of promotion," Mr Harvey said.
"That is something that in past wasn't apparent but the rise of it presents opportunities to get involved and engage with a new audience.
"A panel of businesses including Brian Spencer from Shiraz Republic in Heathcote, Tracy McMaster from Bendigo Marketplace, John Hall from Cactus Country, Mara Rapini from Village Dreaming discussed how they have gone about creating experiences to suit their markets, which was one of the best sessions of the day."
Mr Harvey said he hoped this year's conference would be the start of the event returning each year.
"We've put out survey for feedback to see what people thought," he said.
"This is the third one we have had and I think people like seeing a variety speakers and learning so much in one day.
"Certainly I think it could be an annual thing."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
