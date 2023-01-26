Allied health staff, assistants and administration are the first to move into and see patients at Bendigo Health's new rehabilitation precinct.
Staff moved into the refurbished clinical services campus on Stewart Street earlier this week, a site that has been built and renovated for months.
The dietetics, podiatry, physiotherapy, physiology, social work, speech pathology, audiology and occupational therapy departments, as well as allied health assistants and administration, were among the first to relocate.
Allied Health and Continuing Care project manager Adam McLean said the move had gone smoothly on Monday.
He said some areas, including the inpatient hub, had been specifically designed to accommodate the growing number of allied health staff.
"We have more staff than desks, but having a hot desk allows clinicians and students on placement to have a space to work or to bring their own devices," Mr McLean said.
The state government revealed plans for the site, previously referred to as the Day Rehabilitation Centre, in September 2021 after it announced a $59.5 million investment into the project.
The new site includes a new hydrotherapy pool and brings outpatient rehabilitation, allied health, dental, mental health, renal dialysis, breast screening and diabetes education services under the one roof.
Bendigo Health's ageing tower buildings at the Anne Caudle centre will be demolished and the area converted to open green space as part of the project.
Existing services will be relocated to the newly refurbished Phillips and Hyett blocks located at the Lucan Street campus.
While staff acknowledged a move like this was not without its challenges, they were excited to start working in their new spaces.
"Coming into a new office is like starting a new job," social worker Cally Cross said.
"All changes bring challenges but also new opportunities. Moving into a purpose-built space will be good."
For speech pathologist Victoria Paterson and her colleagues, the move has given them a new perspective on the services they can provide to patients.
"(Patients) are going to be in a more comfortable, welcoming space," she said.
"For us, it's quite invigorating. We're all excited to get started."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
