Bendigo Health welcomes allied health staff and patients into Clinical Services Campus

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:00am
Bendigo Health speech pathologist Sarah Evans is one of the staff members who have moved into the new clinical services campus. Picture by Kate Monotti/Bendigo Health

Allied health staff, assistants and administration are the first to move into and see patients at Bendigo Health's new rehabilitation precinct.

