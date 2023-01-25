After three years, the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst's Australia Day event has returned to Lake Weeroona.
From 10am to 2pm the free celebration will feature a range of activities, including face painting for kids, Farmer Daryl's Mobile Animal Farm, vintage car displays, brass and pipe bands, music from local acts and a market with 130 stalls.
There'll be speeches from City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf, the president of the Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst, Judy Miatke and the citizen of the year Trevor Strauch.
Event chair and Rotarian Peter Rainey said last year's event was held at the Bendigo Jockey Club, however it was good to be back where the event was first held 30 years ago.
"We could have a small one (last year), but unfortunately we couldn't fit the community groups in because it was restricted access," he said.
"The lake's been looking really good, so we get great support from the council and Parks (Victoria)."
About 40 Rotarians worked hard to get the event organised, Mr Rainey said, and were supported by friends, family and 50 students from Girton Grammar.
Mr Rainey said while the political discourse around Australia Day had increased, he hoped the response to the event will be positive.
Many municipalities across Victoria have dialed back Australia Day events, recognising the day as one of mourning for Aboriginal communities.
Last week the state government announced it would not hold its annual Australia Day parade, and several local government areas host "Survival Day" events each year.
Mr Rainey said the date of Australia Day was "irrelevant" and the day was "to celebrate everyone".
"To me personally... there's no reason why we can't all celebrate together a day to be living in Australia," he said.
"From a Rotary club perspective, we're a bunch of volunteers trying to put on a community event for people to get out and about and enjoy the day."
Mr Rainey said Rotary clubs had found it harder to attract volunteers, however all money they raised from markets and barbecues went back into the community.
