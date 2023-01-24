A dramatic arrest occurred in Williamson Street on Tuesday when an alleged shoplifter who had been apprehended earlier but run off was chased down by police.
Senior Constable Dani Cole said the youth had allegedly stolen clothing and perfume from Myer and was arrested in the CBD shortly before 4pm.
"Then she's run from the members who'd arrested her," she said.
Highway patrol members had been called in to help and the young woman was chased by two female officers.
The alleged offender had stripped off her shirt and was running in a crop top when she was stopped and re-arrested shortly after 4pm.
