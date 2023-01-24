Bendigo teenager Connor Bulger has gone from playing around a campfire to performing on national television.
He will take to the stage for the new season of singing contest Australian Idol, which premieres on Monday.
Bulger works as a furniture removalist and a lamb marker on a farm, and is hoping his traditional country style and Aussie battler spirit will take him far in the competition.
He said he grew up watching Idol highlights on the computer, and when applications for the rebooted season opened he decided to give it a shot.
"It was a very spur-of-the-moment thing, I saw it and thought 'I like Shannon Noll, he was on that show, I'll give it a crack'," Bulger said.
"So I just put the application in and it went from there."
Despite only playing five gigs in his life - four at the Toolleen Hotel and one at the Wedderburn Market - Bulger said his love of guitar and support from friends and family helped calm his nerves.
"I just like playing guitar and I'm not really shy when it comes to getting up in front of a group of people," he said.
"Obviously with this it's a bit different because it's on a bigger scale and there's some celebrities I'm performing for, but in the end I just try and treat it all just as a normal gig at the pub or if I was out camping."
Performing in front of Australian judges including ARIA-award winning musician Amy Shark and radio host Kyle Sandilands along with American singers Harry Connick Jnr and Meghan Trainor, Bulger sports a mullet and cowboy hat.
He said he had to overcome a bit of a barrier due to his thick accent and 'ocker' slang.
"I've never had to repeat myself so much in my life," Bulger said.
"I had to explain to them a couple times what a bachelor and spinster's ball was and what the Deni Ute Muster is ... and I had to say everything slow.
"And even after that they just kept looking at Kyle and Amy like 'what the hell is this guy talking about?'."
Bulger said viewers could expect to see him singing a bit of Slim Dusty, and more importantly, staying true to himself.
"I hope people can see that I'm just simply someone who enjoys having a sing and has a crack, trying to stay true to my Aussie roots," he said.
"I don't know how to harmonise, I don't know this or that.
"I don't even know what equipment to buy, but I'm just someone who just jumps straight in the deep end and just gives it a go.
"Whether it works out or not, I just try my hardest and have a good time doing it."
