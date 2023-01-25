Changes to Bendigo's bin collection could be just around the corner, with councillors to vote on kerbside collection frequency at Monday's council meeting.
City of Greater Bendigo council officers have recommended waste collection changes from weekly to fortnightly and Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) changes from fortnightly to weekly. Recycling is recommended to remain fortnightly.
The changes would not occur until the second half of 2023 and for about 45,500 households within the organics collection service area.
There would be no changes for the 5495 rural properties that do not receive an organics collection.
The proposal comes following a service review that found household general waste bins contained 46 per cent of waste which should've been in recycling or organics bins.
By changing the frequency of organics and general waste bin collections, the City hopes to reduce the amount of general waste collected.
It could divert about 7000 tonnes of organic material, including food and garden waste, and 4500 tonnes of recyclable material per year from landfill.
As the Eaglehawk landfill is expected to close this year, all additional general waste will need to be transported outside of Greater Bendigo, which will increase costs.
Those costs would be passed on to ratepayers via the waste charge on rates notice.
"Making this change would help minimise future cost increases," a statement from the City of Greater Bendigo said.
Other municipalities that have changed their waste collection frequency have "experienced significant reductions in sending organics to landfill and large increases in their diversion and recycling rates", according to the City of Greater Bendigo.
In the Macedon Ranges Shire, the amount of general waste collected since the introduction of the weekly FOGO service in February 2020 has reduced by 32 per cent, according to a report to be presented to councillors.
"The monthly landfill diversion rate before the introduction of the weekly FOGO collection was 39 per cent. This has risen to 74 per cent in October 2021," the report states.
MORE STORIES:
The initial reaction to the proposed change has been generally negative, with residents responding to a Facebook post from the City of Greater Bendigo announcing the proposed changes.
One commenter said "What a ridiculous idea! The bins will be putrid if left for 2 weeks", while another said "No way! I have an 8 month old and dirty nappies in the bin for a fortnight? You must be joking!"
One commenter said "yep good move," and another said "Fantastic!!! At last! Great Job City of Bendigo!!"
The change will be voted on at Monday's council meeting, which starts at 6pm. The meeting is livestreamed at bendigo.vic.gov.au/councilmeeting.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.