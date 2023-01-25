Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo council to vote whether to change waste collection to fortnightly

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:21am
Kerbside waste collection could change from weekly to fortnightly, while organics collection could change from fortnightly to weekly. File picture.

Changes to Bendigo's bin collection could be just around the corner, with councillors to vote on kerbside collection frequency at Monday's council meeting.

