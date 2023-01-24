Investigators are seeking information regarding a vehicle stolen from the Greater Bendigo area earlier this month.
It is believed the black Chrysler 300 was taken between the January 14 and 15.
The vehicle has two red stripes down the middle of the bonnet and roof, bearing registration LIT 300.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an anonymous report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
